PRO-7 chief orders all police units to monitor for possible looting

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The chief of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) has directed all the police units in the region to conduct police patrols and secure vital installations and establishments that offer essential products and services to avoid looting.

Police Brigadier General Roque Eduardo Vega, PRO-7 director, made this statement as they anticipate looting to happen following the arrest of two men who were caught selling petroleum products in Lapu-Lapu City on Tuesday morning, December 21, 2021.

The arrests stemmed from the operation conducted by the Regional Intelligence Division and the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office in coordination with the Department of Energy (DoE) Visayas.

Reports have surfaced of some individuals taking advantage of the high demand for fuel and other essential products due to the damage caused by super typhoon Odette in the region.

This said operation on Tuesday resulted to the confiscation of at least 30 liters of diesel fuel and 15 liters of premium gasoline.

The persons nabbed from the operation were identified as Alexander Turceno, 39, a company driver, and a native of Tudela, Camotes but residing at Jansen Ville, Barangay Soong, Lapu-Lapu City, and Dee Mark Mondejar, 25, fruit vendor, of Deca 4, Barangay Bangkal of the same city.

The two suspects are currently detained at the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO) waiting for the filing of charges.

In a separate operation on the same day, Attorney Mark Gamallo, director of DoE Visayas, also confiscated 3 ½ galloons with an estimated 70 liters of premium and unleaded fuel. This happened around 3 p.m. on December 21 in barangays Basak and Bangkal in Lapu-Lapu City. The unidentified suspect managed to escape.

These seized pieces of evidence were brought to Police Station 5 of the LCPO for proper disposition before turnover to the DoE Visayas.

Vega appeals to the public to informi the police of the presence of illegal sellers, not only limited to petroleum products, but also other basic needs.

Further, Vega also directed all intelligence units under his watch to monitor reports on overpricing of essential goods in Metro Cebu.

/bmjo

READ MORE: Talisay City police nab two individuals selling overpriced fuel

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy