Sunny Christmas in Cebu 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu will be celebrating a sunny Christmas this weekend.

This after the state weather bureau confirmed that the low-pressure area (LPA) they have been monitoring east of Mindanao has already dissipated.

Engineer Al Quiblat, chief of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan), said in a radio interview with Cebu-based radio station dyHP that the LPA has dissolved and became cloud clusters.

“Nadissolve na and nahimong cloud clusters na part sa ITCZ (Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone) affecting Southern Mindanao,” Quiblat said.

Quiblat also said they are forecasting fair weather for Cebu, with cloudy to partly cloudy, this weekend, including Christmas Day, which will fall on a Saturday.

However, Pagasa-Mactan urged the public to take precautions against the heat.

According to Quiblat, temperatures this weekend will range between 32 to 33 degree Celsius.

“Mag bantay ta sa init. Atong temperatures mu-range between 32 to 33 degree Celsius. Unya nagkahanaw na ang (panganod) kay wa na si Typhoon Odette, wa na say mga kahoy kay nangatumba so muhinay ang absorption sa carbon dioxide,” explained Quiblat.

Odette made landfall within the vicinity of Carcar City in southern Cebu around 10 p.m. on December 16.

Odette was the strongest typhoon the Philippines has recorded this year.

It packed winds with strengths of 190 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness reaching up to 220 kph when it unleashed its fury in central and south Cebu.

In the meantime, Pagasa-Mactan said that based on their latest monitoring, there are no major weather disturbances around the Philippines.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

LOOK: Wrath of #OdettePH in Cebu

Damage caused by #OdettePH to Cebu City estimated now at P1.7B

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy