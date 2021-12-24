10 public schools in Cebu City will be able to provide potable water soon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There will be ten public schools here, one each in the North and South Districts, that will soon provide residents with potable water.

This as the government that is working to lift the city back up from the damage caused by super typhoon Odette will be providing at least 14 units of Optinel Water Purifying Dispenser, courtesy of a private supplier, to schools so these can be used to make water safe for drinking. The dispenser may need a generator or battery.

Lawyer Gerry Carillo, the chairperson of the Cebu City Disaster Council, said that five schools in each district will get the unit. These purifiers will make water from wells potable and these machines can hold 10 liters at a time.

These ten schools are not yet identified but they will come from the total 21 schools where generator sets will be provided by the city government for water pumps to work.

These are among the identified schools for the water supply:

1. Banawa Elementary School,

2. Labangon Elementary School,

3. Don Sergio Memorial National High School

4. Don Vicente Rama Memorial Elementary School

5. San Nicolas Elementary School

6. Mabolo Elementary School

7. Zapatera Elementary School

8. Zapatera National High School

9. Basak Elementary School

10. Tisa II Elementary School

11. Tisa Elementary School

12. Banilad Elementary School

13. Alaska Elementary School

14. Bulacao Elementary School

15. Bulacao National High School

16. Pardo Elementary School

17. Pardo Elementary School Extension

18. Pardo National High School

19. Inayawan Elementary School

20. Bliss Elementary School

21. Science National High School

“Kita nay moprovide sa generator and sa fuel para lang nga ang mga residents makakuha na silag tubig sa mga eskwelahan,” said Carillo.

Aside from the public schools, the water purifying dispenser will also be allocated to the City Jail, the Cebu Provincial Detention Center , and the Operation Second Chance, all in Barangay Kalunasan.

Carillo said there is now a dire need to get the units to the jails because drinking water has become so scarce within the confined detention centers.

In fact, the Cebu City Health Department reported that in the Operation Second Chance, where children in conflict with the law are housed, the are already 11 cases of diarrhea.

Mayor Michael Rama said that businessman, Lucio Tan, has also promised a mobile filtering equipment to Cebu City to supply potable water to the areas where water could not be reached.

The equipment should arrive any day soon.

Water, especially drinking water, has been one of the major concerns in the city since super typhoon Odette devastated the region on Thursday night, December 16, 2021. /bmjo

