Nearly half of MCWD’s franchise area now has water supply

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Christmas may finally bring relief to some areas in Cebu City with Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) providing water to near half of its franchise area.

As of 3 p.m. on December 24, 2021, just few hours before Christmas, at least 49.6 percent of the franchise area has already been served.

The utility is now producing 117,300 as of Christmas eve.

The water pumps have been reenergized through restored power from Visayan Electric, generator sets and the restored supply from bulk water suppliers.

Furthermore, more barangays will now be able to access running water from the utility provider.

The most recent area provided with additional 2000 cubic meters per day are Oppra, Capitol Site, Camputhaw, and portions of Guadalupe.

For areas not served, MCWD are sending out water tankers for residents to get potable water.

MCWD General Manager Stephen Yee said that the water supply from tankers was very much potable unless there would be any leaks in the pipeline.

“All water trucks of MCWD are regularly disinfected. Our water is regularly checked by our own laboratory. Make sure that your pipeline is without leak, and your container is clean to avoid contamination of water,” said MCWD in a statement.

The water supply in Cebu has remained difficult to come by even a week after the typhoon hit.

The MCWD already said that they are waiting for the full restoration of power by Visayan Electric to be able to return the normal supply of 240,000 cubic meters per day.

/dbs

