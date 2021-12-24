A dark Christmas for most of Metro Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It will be a dark Christmas tonight for most of Metro Cebu as only 8.87 percent of the franchise area of Visayan Electric has been reenergized.

The power utility provider services San Fernando town, Naga City, Talisay City, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Consolacion town, Liloan town, and Compostela.

In a statement, Visayan Electric said they have already reenergized 2,064 out of the 474,182 affected customers and restored 175 or 32.2 percent out of the 544 power line segments, within its franchise area.

Soledad Rugamento, 43, a resident of Barangay San Isidro, Talisay City, said that it had been a struggle for her family to live in the dark for the past week.

“Wala na gyod kawork from home akong anak gani. Naglisod pagcharge, maglisod pag pangitag signal. Kanus-a pa man intawn mi magantos?” said Rugamento.

(My son had not worked from home for a while. It is a challenge to charge, it is a challenge to find a signal. When can our suffering end?)

Another resident from Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City, said that the lack of power supply had brought a different kind of Christmas in their household.

Samantha, a 26 year-old call center agent, said that they would be greeting Christmas by candle-light tonight, a first in her lifetime.

“It’s difficult kay naanad ta nga hayag ang pasko, but karon ngitngit gyod. Pero padayon lang gihapon kay we have no choice,” she said.

(It’s difficult because we were used to have a bright Christmas, but now it is dark. But we still continue because we have no choice.)

Yet despite the lack of light, people still rushed to gather what they can to hold a Noche Buena.

Colon Street remain the busiest street in Cebu City lit with the light of vehicles constantly passing by.

People carrying baked goods, unwrapped gifts, and huge bags of groceries flocked the downtown area.

A traffic enforcer manning Colon Street told CDN Digital that the area has seen more people than they expected after the onslaught of Typhoon Odette.

“Magtuo ka nga wala naigog bagyo. Magcelebrate gyod gihapon ta sa Pasko,” said the enforcer who asked not to be named.

As of 10 a.m. of Christmas eve, more areas have been reenergized by Visayan Electric including the following:

Talisay City:

Portions of Fidel Bas

Portions of Mohon Road

Mandaue City

Portions of Cabancalan

Portions of A.S. Fortuna St., Banilad

Portions of Maguikay, Guizo and Tipolo

Portions of North Reclamation Area

Portions of Casuntingan and Tingub

Portions of Subangdaku

Portions of AC Cortes Ave.

Portions SB Cabahug

Portions of Zamora St., PJ Burgos and C. Ouano St.,

Mandaue City

Portions of Cebu North Rd

North Town Homes, Mandaue City

Portions of Hernan Cortes St., Cebu City

Portions of A. Del Rosario St.

Portions of S. B. Cabahug, Central Nautical Highway, R Colina Road, and P. Ouano Road

Portions of A. Miñoza Road

Cebu City:

Portions of Camotes Rd., Mactan St.

Portions of Leyte Loop

Portions of Katipunan St.,

Portions of F. Llamas St, Salvador St.

Portions of E. Sabellano St.

Portions of Junquera St.

Portions of R. Landon St, Pelaez St.,

Portions of Pelaez St., Pantaleon del Rosario

Portions of Tojong St., Archbishop Reyes Ave

Portions of Central Nautical Highway

Portions of Gorordo Ave. Cebu Transcentral Highway, Sudlon Road, and Sunset Drive

Portions of Cebu S Road

Portions of Cebu-Toledo Wharf Road, Cebu S. Road

Portions of Cebu S Road, R. Abellanosa St., A. Gabuya St., Dacalos St., and J. Tabura St.

Portions of Kinasangan, Cebu S Road, Villa San Pedro 1, and Cabreros St

Portions of Jasmin St., Don Mariano Cui St., A. Climaco St., Don Gil Garcia, and P. Rodriguez St.

Portions of J. Deyra St.

Despite celebrating the holiday in the dark, the Cebuanos will still carry on smiling as they join their families to celebrate Christmas.

Their hope is that the crisis will pass and they will survive to see it through.

