A dark Christmas for most of Metro Cebu
CEBU CITY, Philippines — It will be a dark Christmas tonight for most of Metro Cebu as only 8.87 percent of the franchise area of Visayan Electric has been reenergized.
The power utility provider services San Fernando town, Naga City, Talisay City, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Consolacion town, Liloan town, and Compostela.
In a statement, Visayan Electric said they have already reenergized 2,064 out of the 474,182 affected customers and restored 175 or 32.2 percent out of the 544 power line segments, within its franchise area.
Soledad Rugamento, 43, a resident of Barangay San Isidro, Talisay City, said that it had been a struggle for her family to live in the dark for the past week.
“Wala na gyod kawork from home akong anak gani. Naglisod pagcharge, maglisod pag pangitag signal. Kanus-a pa man intawn mi magantos?” said Rugamento.
(My son had not worked from home for a while. It is a challenge to charge, it is a challenge to find a signal. When can our suffering end?)
Another resident from Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City, said that the lack of power supply had brought a different kind of Christmas in their household.
Samantha, a 26 year-old call center agent, said that they would be greeting Christmas by candle-light tonight, a first in her lifetime.
“It’s difficult kay naanad ta nga hayag ang pasko, but karon ngitngit gyod. Pero padayon lang gihapon kay we have no choice,” she said.
(It’s difficult because we were used to have a bright Christmas, but now it is dark. But we still continue because we have no choice.)
Yet despite the lack of light, people still rushed to gather what they can to hold a Noche Buena.
Colon Street remain the busiest street in Cebu City lit with the light of vehicles constantly passing by.
People carrying baked goods, unwrapped gifts, and huge bags of groceries flocked the downtown area.
A traffic enforcer manning Colon Street told CDN Digital that the area has seen more people than they expected after the onslaught of Typhoon Odette.
“Magtuo ka nga wala naigog bagyo. Magcelebrate gyod gihapon ta sa Pasko,” said the enforcer who asked not to be named.
As of 10 a.m. of Christmas eve, more areas have been reenergized by Visayan Electric including the following:
Talisay City:
Portions of Fidel Bas
Portions of Mohon Road
Mandaue City
Portions of Cabancalan
Portions of A.S. Fortuna St., Banilad
Portions of Maguikay, Guizo and Tipolo
Portions of North Reclamation Area
Portions of Casuntingan and Tingub
Portions of Subangdaku
Portions of AC Cortes Ave.
Portions SB Cabahug
Portions of Zamora St., PJ Burgos and C. Ouano St.,
Mandaue City
Portions of Cebu North Rd
North Town Homes, Mandaue City
Portions of Hernan Cortes St., Cebu City
Portions of A. Del Rosario St.
Portions of S. B. Cabahug, Central Nautical Highway, R Colina Road, and P. Ouano Road
Portions of A. Miñoza Road
Cebu City:
Portions of Camotes Rd., Mactan St.
Portions of Leyte Loop
Portions of Katipunan St.,
Portions of F. Llamas St, Salvador St.
Portions of E. Sabellano St.
Portions of Junquera St.
Portions of R. Landon St, Pelaez St.,
Portions of Pelaez St., Pantaleon del Rosario
Portions of Tojong St., Archbishop Reyes Ave
Portions of Central Nautical Highway
Portions of Gorordo Ave. Cebu Transcentral Highway, Sudlon Road, and Sunset Drive
Portions of Cebu S Road
Portions of Cebu-Toledo Wharf Road, Cebu S. Road
Portions of Cebu S Road, R. Abellanosa St., A. Gabuya St., Dacalos St., and J. Tabura St.
Portions of Kinasangan, Cebu S Road, Villa San Pedro 1, and Cabreros St
Portions of Jasmin St., Don Mariano Cui St., A. Climaco St., Don Gil Garcia, and P. Rodriguez St.
Portions of J. Deyra St.
Despite celebrating the holiday in the dark, the Cebuanos will still carry on smiling as they join their families to celebrate Christmas.
Their hope is that the crisis will pass and they will survive to see it through.
