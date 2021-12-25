Cebuanos told: It’s safe to drink MCWD water

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The scarcity of purified bottled water should not be a cause for alarm because water from the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) is clean and safe to drink.

In an advisory, MCWD said the quality of the water that they produce passed standards set by the Philippine National Standards for Drinking Water.

“MCWD’s laboratory conducts regular water quality monitoring of water from strategic sampling points in MCWD’s distribution network to ensure a safe and potable drinking water supply for consumers. MCWD’s sampling points are far more than what is required by the government,” the advisory reads.

To show that their water is safe, MCWD Board of Directors Chairman Jose “Joey” Daluz III and Acting General Manager Stephen Yee sampled water which they sourced from a delivery truck.

