Lalamove supports Cebu’s recovery after Odette

Lalamove, an on-demand platform for same day delivery, is supporting relief efforts to help families displaced and affected by the devastation brought by Typhoon Odette.

This is in addition to the immediate support the company will provide to its thousands of partner drivers in the province.

Lalamove has pledged to donate one million pesos for relief efforts in Cebu Province and its chartered cities.

Understanding the livelihoods of partner drivers are severely affected, Lalamove has waived its commission fees from December 17 to 19, 2021, hoping to assist the partner drivers during this difficult time.

Lalamove will also launch a program that will provide assistance to its qualified active partner drivers to support them to recover from the impact of Typhoon Odette.

Lalamove has been operating in Cebu since 2018 and has since been providing additional source of income to its partner drivers and logistics support to consumers and businesses in Cebu.