Death toll due to Typhoon Odette climbs to 389 — NDRRMC

MANILA, Philippines — The death toll due to Typhoon Odette has reached 389, based on the latest report of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) as of Monday.

This was higher than the 378 deaths reported by the agency on Sunday.

According to NDRRMC, 64 individuals are missing while 1,146 were injured.

The latest report also showed that a total of 1,074,169 families or 4,204,601 individuals in 429 cities or municipalities were affected by the typhoon, which ravaged parts of Visayas and Mindanao during its onslaught.

A total of 570,906 were displaced, composed of 314,676 inside evacuation centers and 256,230 outside evacuation centers.

Meanwhile, a total of 700,321 persons from Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) were preemptively evacuated due to the typhoon, according to the agency.

“A total of 284 cities/municipalities experienced power outage/interruption in MIMAROPA, Region 6, Region 7, Region 8, Region 9, Region 10, Region 11, CARAGA, BARMM. Power has been restored in 154 cities/municipalities,” read the NDRRMC report.

“A total of 18 cities/municipalities experienced water supply outage/interruption in MIMAROPA, Region 10, CARAGA. Water supply has been restored in 1 cities/municipalities,” the report added.

Some 371 cities and municipalities experienced interruption in telecommunications in Mimaropa, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and BARMM. Telecommunications have been fully restored in 115 cities and municipalities.

Typhoon Odette has caused more than P28 million worth of damages in 506,404 houses; more than P16 billion worth of damages to 276 infrastructures, and; P5 billion worth of damages to agriculture.

According to NDRRMC, a total of 334 cities and municipalities in Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, and Caraga had declared a state of calamity.

