E-Dalaw temporarily suspended in Cebu City Jail Male Dorm

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The e-Dalaw program for inmates of the Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory has been temporarily suspended pending the reactivation of electricity that was cut off due to super typhoon Odette.

But Jail Superintendent Jose Abueva assured families of inmates that all were safe despite the devastation in their facility.

“No PDL is harmed since Typhoon Odette ravaged Cebu City last December 16. All Persons Deprived of Liberty confined in Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory are safe and secure,” Abueva stated in a post on Facebook.

He also reported on the status of the facility.

“Blown off Admin building roof, Warden’s office and quarter; detached and crushed Signages, blown off 360 cctv camera, blown off Main Gate Roof, detached Annex Building Grills (square tube), partially crushed by debris- two BJMP Transport Vehicles, one ambulance, blown off and torn net barrier of the perimeter fence, and blown off GI sheets barrier between CCJMD and Operations Second Chance Center. Several vehicles owned by Team Loob Personnel were also damaged by falling debris of the Annex Building,” he said.

The e-Dalaw has been the initiative implemented in the facility after physical visitation was prohibited due to the threat of the transmission of the COVID-19 virus. With the e-Dalaw, families of the detainees will just coordinate with the city jail staff to schedule for a video call with an inmate.

Other than e-Dalaw, e-Hearings and other means of communication there remain a challenge for them.

But Abeuva said they are in control of the situation in the facility.

He said that they immediately purchased solar panels and received a generator set so they can continue operations.

