A week after #OdettePH, Cebu province to focus on rebuilding

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A week since Typhoon Odette ravaged Cebu, all localities in the central and southern portions of the island are now accessible.

Power is also back in a couple of municipalities, and access to telecommunications has gradually returned.

While the distribution of relief aid is ongoing, the Cebu Provincial Government will be shifting its focus to rebuilding efforts.

The move was made not only to help residents rebuild their damaged houses but also to revive the province’s economy, said Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

“As we continue kani atong delivery of our relief goods, but we should move beyond that na. Dili na kay relief operations ra, we focus now on rebuilding,” said Garcia in a press interview on Monday, December 27, 2021.

Garcia also urged mayors from Odette-stricken local governments to also do the same.

“(Let’s) rebuild people’s homes, unahon sa nato atong mga tawo. Ayaw sa mo reklamo nako bahin sa inyong public infrastracture. Sagdi na lang og nangabuslot usa na atong mga opisina. Ang puluy-anan usa sa mga tawo, hilabina intawon mga kabus,” she added.

The governor also met with Board Members in which they agreed in replicating the Sugbo Negosyo model for the provincial government’s recovery program.

In this arrangement, beneficiaries will be granted coupons which, in turn, they can use in purchasing building materials from selected suppliers.

The Capitol is set to meet with suppliers of building materials this Wednesday, December 29.

“Moissue ta og coupons. Mag meeting ta, tagae ta sa tanang existing didto nga hardwares, construction suppliers, kaning coco lumber nga suppliers, amakan,” Garcia explained.

Garcia said she has instructed the province’s Board Members to coordinate with mayors in their respective jurisdictions in implementing the Capitol’s recovery plan.

“Sila (mayors) maoy naay lista sa affected households. Dili families ha, households kay dunay households nga duha ang pamilya,” she added.

The governor is also set to release P5 million in cash aid to each Provincial Board Member, to be used for the recovery initiatives they discussed.

At least 36 localities within the central and southern portions of Cebu bore the brunt of Odette. Odette, the strongest typhoon to hit the country this year, made landfall in Carcar City on the evening of December 16.

