No damage to CCLEX bridge due to Odette

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) main bridge sustained no damages due to super typhoon Odette.

This was what CCLEX Corporation (CCLEC) President Alan Alfon said during the visit of Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Roger Mercado to see the progress of the project.

“In terms of CCLEX as a structure, thank God we did not have damages so far. There were two on site assessment and they concluded that the bridge, especially the permanent structure, has no damage,” said Alfon.

However, CCLEC admitted that they expect delays in the completion of the project because some of the workers of the bridge were affected by the typhoon.

Workers of the project have been gravely affected by the typhoon in terms of their homes and families, making it difficult for them to go back to work immediately.

Only 200 workers reported to work immediately after the typhoon, crippling construction progress.

Currently, at least 1,000 workers have reported back to work, but this is still half of the normal workforce of the project.

CCLEC has been providing as much support to their workers as needed.

“In terms of the completion of the bridge, we are conducting meetings to assess the number of days we might look into extending,” said Alfon.

The CCLEC assured the public that they are working on returning to their normal operations as soon as possible.

Project Updated

As of November 2021, the construction progress of the 8.9-kilometer Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) project was at 88.51 percent.

The P30-billion toll bridge will use an all-electronic toll collection system when it opens in the first quarter of 2022 to provide motorists safe and seamless travel.

Topping the construction accomplishment is the completion of the CCLEX main bridge deck that now directly connects Cebu City and Municipality of Cordova. Works have moved to the construction of the deck’s safety barrier.

Also finished is the installation of all 56 stay cables holding the main bridge deck as well as the installation of all 434 NU (Nebraska University) girders required for the entire stretch of the project. Also completed is the 200-meter pedestrian footbridge.

Work on the other segments of the CCLEX project continues to progress.

At the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) on ramp and off ramp sections of CCLEX, ongoing now is the construction of the deck following the completion of its substructure and installation of precast planks.

At the Cebu viaduct, the construction of deck slab is ongoing. The Cordova viaduct, on the other hand, is now complete and works are now on the construction of its safety barriers and handrails.

At the causeway, embankment works have already reached the end of CCLEX in Cordova.

All four-level bridges, which will provide fishermen continued access to their fishing ground, are now also structurally complete. The placing of 20 vent pipes that equalize the flow of seawater in the Cordova Channel is also finished.

Current works include safety barrier construction, placement of armor rocks, drainage works, and power and lighting ducting.

Aside from these, works are ongoing for the toll plaza, CCLEX Operations and Maintenance Center, and the Toll Operations Center building.

