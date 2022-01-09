Banks tell clients to expect sporadic shutdown of branches

The banking community has asked the public to brace for the sporadic shutdown of some branches and shortened operating hours as a new COVID-19 surge sweeps the country.

“In light of the current situation, our member banks are enhancing their health protocols to protect both clients and employees from the virus. These may include temporarily closing down certain branches and shortening operating hours for routine cleaning and disinfection,” the Bankers Association of the Philippines (BAP) said in a statement issued late Friday.

The association said these measures were in addition to existing health protocols strictly implemented by member banks at their branches, such as the mandatory wearing of face masks and social distancing.

Top priority

“Your safety is our top priority,” BAP said. “Our member banks continuously provide innovative platforms to keep services running for clients.”

BAP also assured the public that operational adjustments would be implemented to maintain reliable and accessible services.

Clients were encouraged to check their respective bank’s website, social media channels and announcements for updates and information on operating hours and banking services.

“Online and mobile facilities are fully operational and available for clients’ convenience and protection,” BAP said.

BAP is the lead organization of universal and commercial banks in the Philippines consisting of 45 member banks, 21 of which are local banks and 24 are foreign bank branches.

Thrift banks

In a separate statement, the Chamber of Thrift Banks (CTB) also assured the public of continued banking services, saying that most—if not all—of the branches of its members were open.

“While there are some bank branches that are closed in certain areas due to affected employees of the banks, the banks rotate their people to keep other branches open,” CTB said.

“Customers can transact in any open branches nearby, plus, digital platforms—mobile banking, online onboarding and ATMs are available. The banks also established split teams in all their branches since the start of the pandemic to allow them to continue to operate when one team is exposed and must be quarantined,” it added.

CTB said the banks were maximizing the use of contact centers and digital channels like Instapay, Pesonet, QR code facility and payment providers, as well as cash agents, to serve their customers.

“Their relationship managers also work from home and utilize their remote tools to continue to service their clients,” it added.

BDO closing time

The country’s largest lender and the one with the longest operating hours, BDO Unibank, announced that starting Monday (Jan. 10), its branches in the National Capital Region would close at 3 p.m., one hour earlier than the previous schedule. Also, it will no longer open for business on Saturdays.

“Our clients’ safety is very important to us. Our safety protocols in the branches remain intact and our employees are vaccinated. They also go through the regular antigen testing to ensure a safe workplace scenario,” BDO said.

Observe protocols

The Banko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on Saturday reiterated its directive to BSP-supervised financial institutions to strictly observe minimum health protocols to safeguard the safety and well-being of bank personnel and customers.

“The BSP also encourages the public to use e-banking and digital payment services for safer and more efficient financial transactions,” it said in a statement. —Doris Dumlao-Abadilla and Ronnel W. Domingo

