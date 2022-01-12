CDNFiestaSeñor2022: Gwen to continue Sinulog dance, prays for Cebu’s recovery, protection

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia will continue her tradition of dancing the Sinulog this year.

Garcia, during a press interview on Tuesday, January 11, announced that she will be doing the Sinulog dance along with selected Capitol employees and some members of the Provincial Board (PB).

The activity will be held at the Capitol grounds this Saturday, January 15. However, it will not be open to the public as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19.

In addition, the governor will not be dancing with any of the province’s festival dancers due to the ongoing rehabilitation and rebuilding efforts of the different towns here.

A pre-recorded video of the production will be broadcasted through the Capitol’s social media handles during the Fiesta Señor on January 16.

One of the highlights of her upcoming dance would be her costume which will be designed by renowned international and Cebuano designer Cary Santiago.

Garcia has been doing the Sinulog dance since 2004 when she was first elected governor.

This year, she will be venerating to the Holy Child to protect Cebu from threats, including COVID-19, and for the speedy recovery of those devastated by Typhoon Odette.

“As always, (my prayer to the Snr. Sto. Niño) is for the continued protection and help us in recovering from Typhoon Odette and all other threats including COVID-19,” said Garcia.

“I also look forward to a much better year for the Province of Cebu. Nga makabarug og usab ang Sugbo kay ako maningkamot man gyud ko nga mapabarog og balik ang ekonomiya,” she added.

This is the 13th time Garcia would be doing the traditional Sinulog dance.

