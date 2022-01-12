Girl with leukemia pleads for help

A two-year-old girl from Brgy. Cansaga, Consolacion, Cebu wholeheartedly pleads for financial help as she pushes on with her chemotherapy treatment.

Althea Reign Gonzaga was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on July 28, 2020. Three months before her diagnosis, she manifested recurring fever, body weakness, and unusual paleness. She was admitted twice during that span of time. Due to her lingering symptoms, her parents sought medical help at a hospital in Mandaue City. She was then referred immediately to a tertiary hospital because she was experiencing shortness of breath. Laboratory tests were done such as complete blood count which showed decreased red blood cell and platelet count. Consequently, she was given blood transfusion. Bone marrow aspiration was also performed which revealed that she has Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), a type of cancer of the blood which commonly affects children. This disease is characterized by the increased production of immature lymphocytes by the bone marrow. Despite the weakening effects of this disease, there is a high chance of cure for children who are treated promptly with intensive chemotherapy.

Althea’s first dose of chemotherapy was administered on August 10, 2020. For the purpose of achieving complete healing, her attending hematologist-oncologist prescribed a treatment protocol that will last for at least three years. Children with this type of cancer usually struggle through their lengthy and exhausting treatment. At present, she is on maintenance phase of her treatment. Her monthly chemotherapy together with her regular laboratory workups are highly expensive. The estimated cost can reach up to P25,000 every month.

“Thea,” as she is fondly called by her loving family, is a jolly little girl. Even in her young age, she exhibits courage and resilience. She is the only child in the family. Her father does not have any work while her mother is a housewife who takes good care of her. Her family is only relying on their small “sari-sari” store with meager earnings of less than P500 every day. Truly, this income is not enough for their daily needs, much less of the costly nature and long duration of Thea’s chemotherapy. Adding a big blow to their finances is also the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which greatly affected them. Thus, in order to save the life of their cherished child and augment their finances for Thea’s ongoing treatment, her parents are humbly appealing for financial assistance from generous individuals who have the heart to share their blessings.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through these cellphone numbers 0945-712-6657 or 0932-443-7135. You can also deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient in the deposit slip.

Thank you very much.

