CDNFiestaSeñor2022: From a dancing devotee to the official photographer of the Sinulog Festival

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Taking photos.

This is how this devotee of the Señor Santo Niño de Cebu shows his love for the Balaang Bata (Holy Child).

Chang Euldan, 30, from Carmen, Cebu is the official photographer of the Sinulog celebrations for six years now and for six years he dedicates every moment captured to the Señor Santo Niño.

Chang started his fascination with photography during his teenage years.

“During my teens, I started to explore the world of photography. At first, I mainly shot portraits and stage events, but soon after, I started to use photography more and more as a creative outlet. Now it has developed from something small into a serious passion, which takes up a big part of my life nowadays,” he said.

It was in the year 2016 when he started his “panaad” for the Señor by taking photos.

“The former Executive Director of the Sinulog Foundation Inc. noticed and appreciated my photos, especially the festival queen, a highlight of Sinulog Activities. That’s when he invited me to be the official photographer for the Philippines’ most prestigious and most celebrated festival,” he added.

Accepting the challenge to document in stills one of the most loved festivals in the Philippines was an easy yes for Chang.

Why? Because he is no longer new to the long hours of walking and long hours of duty for he is also a former Sinulog performer himself.

He was one of the Sinulog performers for the Municipality of Carmen in 2009 and placed third for the free interpretation category.

“I was once a Sinulog performer before becoming Sinulog’s official photographer. I could still recall when we performed during Sinulog Mardigras at Cebu City Sports Complex, where one of our rituals was to bow down to the platform, and I immediately kissed the floor, expressing my indescribable happiness at that time while facing a huge audience watching over us performing,” he shared.

Now, that he is still the official photographer of the festival even in the new normal he vows to keep giving Cebuanos beautiful photos to remember the Fiesta Señor celebration this 2022.

Wondering what his favorite photo is during this stint at the official photographer?

It is the portrait of Sinulog Festival Queen 2016 Cynthia Thomalla from Masbate and is Miss Eco International 2018.

