Hongkong Land extends financial aid to Mandaue City

To help in the city’s relief and rehabilitation efforts after the devastation of Typhoon Odette, Hongkong Land, leading property developer in Asia and one of the developers of Mandani Bay, donated PhP1.2 million cash to the City of Mandaue on January 7.

Hongkong Land’s Chief Representative to the Philippines Lee Chee Hoe and HTLand Project Advisor Jeffrey Lun joined the turnover ceremony via video teleconferencing. Representing Hongkong Land, HTLand Project Director Gilbert Ang handed over the PhP1.2 million financial aid to Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes at the Mandaue City Hall.

“Mandaue is a beautiful City, I am confident that with the city’s strength and extensive rehabilitation program, it will continue to move forward. Our hearts go out to all of you in these trying times and we hope everyone is coping well,” said Chee Hoe.

Committed to helping communities grow, Mandani Bay has been actively supporting the Mandaue City Local Government Unit in its initiatives in relief and disaster rehabilitation, COVID-19 preventive measures, public safety and development, and the like.