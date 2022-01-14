‘Not my problem’: Heart Evangelista hits back at basher

CEBU, Philippines— Actress Heart Evangelista once again made rounds on social media as she hits back a basher who claimed her photos were “scripted”.

In her Instagram account, the actress shared a collage photo with her husband Chiz Escudero.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heart Evangelista (@iamhearte)

“Live, laugh, love,” she simply captioned her post.

In the comment section, an Instagram user wrote, “Kung may makita akong picture ni heart na hindi scripted, tatakbo ako ng hubad sa buong barangay.”

“Run and never come back darling. Life is gooooood plus the coffee I’m a drinking is awesome.

Sorry you can’t accept that I have a happy life but then again not my problem,” she replied on the comment.

This is not the first time that Evangelista fired back at a netizen for criticizing her. On TikTok, Evangelista also responded to a user who asked her why she doesn’t have kids.

“Ayoko eh. Didn’t anyone teach you manners? I mean, you know what, if I am not sad about it then why are you even?” she said in the video.

/dbs