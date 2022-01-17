Mandaue gov’t opens free 24/7 coworking space

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City government has officially opened its free 24/7 coworking space located at the Mandaue City College Annex building on Monday, January 17, 2021.

Several individuals have already availed themselves of the coworking space.

The city government’s coworking space for work-from-home employees can accommodate 50 individuals.

Lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, executive secretary of Mayor Jonas Cortes said the city as ordered by the Mayor created the working space to help individuals whose homes had not yet been energized and were in need of electricity and internet.

“And kahibawo man ta no nga tungod sa COVID daghan kaayo ang nagwork-from-home set up niya na compounded pa gyud ila’ng problema tungod sa bagyong Odette. So mao ni nga gamay nato nga makahatag og alibyo,” said Ibañez.

(And we know that because of COVID many were working from home and this was compounded with the problem brought by Odette. So this is our small way to address the problem.)

It is open to all city residents and is open 24 hours daily, on a first come, first served basis, though there would be a time in the morning that it will be sanitized then it will be again operational.

It is also open for freelancers and those renting in the city or who own structures in the city.

Those who would want to avail will just need to present proof of work-from-home arrangements, company ID or certification, and certificate of residency.

They should also bring their own laptops, chargers, extension wires, and spill proof mug or tumblers.

Aside from the free stable internet connection. The city through the KAABAG Mandaue Inc. also offers free potable water, coffee, and snacks.

Ivan Cañete, a customer service expert, and Donald Soon, Technical Service representative said they were very happy because they were able to resume work after three weeks of not working, using all their work leaves because they did not have stable internet connections.

“Thankful kaayo mi kay nakabalik na gyud mi trabaho. Nakanindot 24 hrs ang gioffer sa Mandaue, unya kusog ang internet makadaog sa amoang mga tools sa network,” said Soon.

(We are thankful because we can return to work. What is nice about this is that Mandaue offered 24 hours (to use the coworking space) and the internet is fast and can accommodate our tools in the network.

Ibañez said they were looking for another area that could be converted into an additional co-working space.

Ibañez said possibly they would also look for an area for teachers and those who would be taking online classes.



