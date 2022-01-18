Samsam suspends public school classes following rise in COVID-19 cases in Talisay City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Classes in all public schools in Talisay City will be suspended starting on Wednesday, January 19, until January 28 following the rise in cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the city and with the implementation of Alert Level 3 in the entire province of Cebu.

Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas said the suspension of classes was decided after a talk with officials of the Department of Education (DepEd) to ensure the safety of their children who are now enrolled in modular and face to face classes.

“Sa mga students nato, ayaw kabalaka, according to our DepED superintendent dili ibaylo ang inyong summer vacation sa mga na missed na adlaw ninyo because of the suspension of these school days.”

Gullas said he is giving private schools the option to decide whether or not there was also a need to suspend classes in their respective schools.

“For our private schools, I am giving our private school administrators and officials the discretion to suspend their classes. It will be up to them if they will suspend their classes or not,” Gullas said in a social media post on Tuesday morning, Jan. 18.

As of Sunday, January 16, Talisay City logged a total of 242 actives cases of the infection.

A total of 31 new cases and five recoveries were logged on the same day. The city also logged 71 new cases on Saturday, Jan. 15.

With another increase in COVID-19 in his city, Gullas is again asking Talisaynons to already get vaccinated.

“Even though Talisay has reached 70% fully vaccinated of the eligible population, I still ask all of you to get vaccinated or get boosted,” Gullas said.

“The most important way to battle this is through vaccination. If you compare the surge now and the last Delta surge, while they’re are more cases now all throughout Cebu, its different from the scenes during the last surge where people were lining up in the hospitals nangita ug oxygen or nag oxygen sa mga awto nila,” he added.

Quoting information from the Department of Health, Gullas said, “those that are fully vaccinated and boosted will have mild symptoms compared to the ones who aren’t vaccinated.”

“Vaccination doesn’t stop you from getting infected, most likely you still will get infected if you don’t wear a mask. But vaccination stops you from getting severe symptoms that might get you to the hospital or simbako lang, much worse,” he said.

