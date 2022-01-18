What Kylie Padilla wants for her 29th birthday

CEBU CITY, Philippines— For her coming birthday, celebrity Kylie Padilla wishes for good health for her two boys, Alas and Axl.

This is what the actress said in an Instagram post as she turns 29 this January 25, 2022.

Kylie wrote, “Lapit na bday. Wish ko? Maging healthy ang pamilya ko lalo na mga anak ko.”

It can be recalled that last year, Kylie and then-husband Aljur Abrenica broke up, and they became one of the most talked about couples of the year.

This year, Kylie wants to focus on moving on and being with her boys.

The mother of two also joked on her post about what gifts she would want to receive for her birthday.

“And for gifts? There is this climbing frame play ground thing I want for my boys LOL nanay na talaga ako. I just want gifts for them. Hihihi they are the bestest gifts ever given to me. ✨”, she said.

/bmjo