Cebu City logs highest number of new cases in a day at 505

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City has once again reported a record-high number of new COVID-19 new cases on Saturday, January 15, 2022, as reported today, January 16.

The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) revealed that there were 505 new cases reported out of 1,528 tested individuals on Saturday, with a daily positivity rate of 33.05 percent.

Councilor Joel Garganera, deputy chief implementor of the EOC, said in a text message to reporters that these newly reported cases were the highest they had ever recorded in the past two years.

The councilor said they were expecting the cases to continue rising and based on their initial forecast for the number of tested individuals this January 16, the cases tomorrow would be higher.

“Yesterday, we had the highest case in a day and the highest positivity rate since the start of COVID. Today’s case will be much higher,” said the councilor.

Cebu City along with the rest of Cebu island has been placed under Alert Level 3 due to the rising cases of the COVID-19.

The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) continues to wait for the results of the genome testing of samples they sent to the Philippine Genome Center (PGC) to find out if the rise is already caused by the Omicron variant.

Cebu City has activated three barangay isolation centers (BICs) including the City Central School, Zapatera Elementary School, and Labangon Elementary School.

Mayor Michael Rama said more BICs would be opened including other isolation centers, the Cebu City Quarantine Center (CCQC), and possibly the IC3 Pavillion.

/dbs

