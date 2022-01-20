Vax cards not needed to access public transport, establishments in Lapu-Lapu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan will not require the presentation of vaccination cards when traveling, getting a job, and even entering different establishments in the city.

Chan made the statement after the Department of Transportation (DOTr) has implemented this week the no vaccination, no ride policy in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The move aims to control the movement of unvaccinated individuals, especially since local government units (LGUs) within the NCR were placed on Alert Level 3 status due to the rise of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases there.

“Wala man ta mo-implement ana. Kay halos tanan diri vaccinated naman, positive man sad kuan diri sa mga tawo,” Chan said.

Chan also said that he has not received any report yet regarding the refusal of any public transport in the city to accommodate unvaccinated individuals.

“Wala ko’y nadawat ana nga report,” he added.

He added that he will also allow unvaccinated individuals to enter any establishments.

Chan, however, reminds the public to always maintain the observance of the health and safety protocols, especially the wearing of face masks. /rcg

