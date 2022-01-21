Megawide implements relief efforts at Carbon district to help community post-Odette

In the aftermath of Typhoon Odette, Megawide Construction Corp. and Cebu2World Development launched immediate relief programs in collaboration with Cebu City Hall, Barangay Ermita officials, and vendor groups in Carbon Public Market.

These immediate relief programs included setting up the community pantry on Quezon Boulevard, wherein vendors donated fresh vegetables and fruits for nearby communities who were affected. Other initiatives included distributing holiday food packs to vendors, as well as to a number of kargadors and karumateros; providing water to residents in Sitio Bato of Barangay Ermita; lending equipment and manpower to assist the local government unit in clearing operations; and installing solar lights around the market so that key areas in Carbon do not wallow in the dark while power was still out.

They also continue to operate a free charging station at the ground floor of the Interim Market structure, while construction is being powered by their generator set.

“Nabati gyud namo nga wa mi nila pasagdi. Naa gyud silay community responsibility, nga mi-respond gyud sila sa panginahanglan,” LAVO Seaside president Pastor Potot said in an interview. (We really felt that Megawide did not abandon us. They have community responsibility and they responded to our needs.)

Potot also said that the solar lights Megawide installed in certain areas of Carbon have helped prevent crimes, especially theft.

Cebu2World Director Cristina Angan said they immediately talked to Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama. “We discussed how Megawide can help accelerate the renovation of market facilities, create more resilient structures, and send immediate supplies to barangays.”

Cebu2World is the company undertaking the modernization of the Carbon Public Market.

Angan said that during crises, when the company may have access to immediate needs like food, water, and clearing equipment, their first response is always to share what they have with their host community.

To help small local vendors recover faster from the devastating effects of Typhoon Odette, Megawide encourages Cebuanos to source their staples such as rice, vegetables, and fruit, from the Carbon Public Market, where food supply is no longer a major issue and customers are assured of fresh and locally sourced items.

Angan also highlighted that the Carbon modernization project will ensure the improvement of facilities and the district to withstand typhoons. This long-term mission will include the cleaning of waterways as well as the improvement of drainage declogging and street infrastructure. Vendors can continue to look forward to being relocated to a cleaner, safer, and more secure permanent facility.

