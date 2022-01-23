Cebuano scribble artist gets NBA star Scottie Pippen’s attention

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Another Cebuano artist caught the eye of an international basketball superstar.

Naga City native and scribble artist Daniel Bruce Lumongsod made a scribble art of one of NBA’s most decorated superstar legends, Scottie Pippen.

In his Instagram account dnlbrclmngsd, Daniel shared his work of Pippen by simply tagging Pippen’s Instagram account.

And to his surprise, his long shot of being noticed paid off as Pippen posted on his Instagram feed Daniel’s scribble art.

“Shoutout to @dnlbrclmngsd, loved this dope piece and appreciate the love!” reads Pippen’s caption.

To which Daniel replied by saying, “Thank you sir @scottiepippen for appreciating my work, God bless and Keep safe! #.”

Daniel has been a scribble artist for quite some time now and goes by his artist name as “Kinuris.”

If you want to check this budding scribble artist from Cebu you can head over to his Instagram account @dnlbrclmngsd.