Ingram submachine gun, 9 other handguns seized from Jan. 9 – 22 in Cebu Province – Police exec

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An Ingram machine pistol or submachine gun is among the 10 illegal firearms that the Cebu province policemen have confiscated since the election gun ban was implemented on January 9.

Aside from that, Police Lieutenant Colonel Gifter Sucalit, deputy provincial director for operations of the Cebu Police Provincial Office, said that they had also arrested 13 individuals from various city and municipal police stations of the province,who violated the gun ban from the period January 9 to 22, 2022.

Sucalit said that the Ingram machine pistol and another handgun were confiscated at a checkpoint in Danao City.

He said the eight other illegal firearms were confiscated from separate police operations including buy-bust operations during that period of time.

Aside from the firearms, police also confiscated three knives.

Sucalit also said that the confiscated firearms were unlicensed guns and they would be subjected to cross-matching to find out if these were previously used in illegal activities.

He said that those arrested would be charged with possession of illegal firearms and if they were caught during a buy-bust operation then additional drug charges would be filed against them.

In compliance with the national gun ban, 50 police stations under the CPPO conduct regular checkpoints in their respective areas which started from January 9 and are expected to end on June 8 or within the election period.

During the period, all the Permits to Carry Firearms Outside of Residence (PTCFOR) that were issued to firearm holders will be suspended in compliance with Comelec Resolution No 10728.