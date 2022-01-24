Mandaue to start giving financial aid from national gov’t 

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Mandaue City Government will start to distribute the national government’s financial assistance for those affected by super typhoon Odette on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

Lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, executive secretary of Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes, said they will start the distribution of financial assistance in Barangays Tawason, Tipolo, Jagobiao, Canduman, and Bakilid.

Ibañez said the lists of beneficiaries of the five barangays had been completed and validated and these barangays did not also have petitions for exclusion but only petitions for inclusion from the lists.

He said those who petitioned to be included in the list will be given their aid in another payroll.

“We can’t wait for the mga petitions kay musamot man ka dugay, niya kapin buwan na baya nahitabo, katong final na atoang distribute, katong petition for inclusion atoa tong ihatag sa laing payroll,” said Ibañez.

Ibañez said the distribution would be done house to house to avoid crowding, especially since the city’s cases were rising.

Personnel from the City Social Welfare and Services, City Treasurer’s Office, Mandaue City Police Office, and the Barangay will be distributing the assistance.

On Monday, several residents from sitio Nangka barangay Casuntingan went to the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG-Mandaue) to complain about not being part of the lists.

Catherine Armenton and Roselle Aguilar believed that they should be included in the list as their houses were damaged.

“Kanang balaya akoa nang gidatahan, amoang CR ug Kusina naguba gyud pero ingun sila kana daw nangabang dili pwede kay nag-abang ra niya ngano man nang uban, wala nabungkag, mga dato pa makadawat,” said Armenton.

“Nalangkat man amoang atop. Ang amo gi reklamo kay angayan mi makadawat, makadawat manggale ang dili angayan makadawat,” said Aguilar.

Subangdaku Barangay Captain Ernie Manatad, president of the Association of Barangay Councils, for his part admitted that the barangays have been receiving complaints about the matter.

Manatad said based on the guidelines, those severely affected or totally damaged houses with low income are qualified to receive the assistance.

Ibañez said this is the reason why there is grievance machinery where residents can petition to include themselves or exclude someone.

The petitions will still be subject to verification.

Ibañez said the submission of petitions will last for about four days, excluding the weekend after the lists were posted.

He said since the national government cannot provide financial assistance to all severely affected individuals, the city is now looking for a budget to complement what they have given.

Ibañez said the city will provide financial assistance to those severely affected who will not be given by the national government.

He said the same amount will be given. ₱1,000 for each individual or ₱5,000 per household.

