NBI to illegal gamblers: Mandaue arrests sign of things to come

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI-7) vows to continue and intensify their operations against illegal gambling in Central Visayas after six individuals were arrested and have underwent inquest proceedings in Mandaue City.

Mandaue City has not been allowed to operate STL operations since March 25, 2021, after their contract has been terminated, said former Police Colonel Royina Garma, general manager of the Philippine Charity and Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) in the statement provided by the NBI Cebu District Office.

The NBI said that they conducted their operation against 6 tellers (5 women and a man) at 4 p.m. of January 19.

The tellers Genalyn Ygot, Jona Rizalyn Abrigana, Mary Mae Gestopa, Naryl Mae Tuñacao, Rossan Aguas and Lerio Gulmayo were arrested inside their separate betting booths in Barangays Banilad, Looc, Tipolo and Cabancalan in Mandaue City.

The NBI also said that Ygot, Abrigana, Gestopa, Tuñacao and Gulmayo were Mandaue residents while Aguas was a Daanbantayan resident.

The operation against illegal STL operations in the city was conducted after Garma requested the agency to conduct anti-illegal gambling operations against unauthorized operations and activities in Mandaue City.

Last January 21, 2022, these six arrested individuals underwent an inquest proceeding at the City Prosecutor’s Office in Mandaue City and were recommended to be prosecuted for violation of Presidential Decree 1602 as amended by Republic Act 9287 (An Act Increasing the Penalties for Illegal Numbers Games) in relation to Republic Act 10175 (Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012).

