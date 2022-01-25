WATCH: Cebu’s city lights are shining bright again!

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Over a month after the devastating super typhoon Odette, Cebu City is slowly getting back on its feet.

This is what netizen Michael Sagonoy proved as he shared with CDN Digital via Instagram a drone video footage he took just recently of Cebu City’s skyline, showing the Queen City of the South lit up.

It can be remembered that after Odette, the city was like a ghost town with little to no electricity at all.

CDN Digital uploaded the video on Facebook and in just less than two hours, it has already gained nearly 1,000 shares.

Let’s appreciate how far we have come since the day Odette ravaged our city.

WATCH:

Cebu's city lights! CITY LIGHTS ARE BACK! WATCH: A month after super typhoon Odette ravage Cebu City and its neighboring localities, the city lights are back.Ka-Siloy Michael Sagonoy shares a glimpse of these beautiful sight as power supply is now restored in most parts of the city.Sa inyoha na sugaan na ba sab? 🎥 :Michael Sagonoy/ IG via Immae Lachica #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Monday, January 24, 2022

READ MORE:

LOOK: Wrath of #OdettePH in Cebu

Cebu: A month after Odette’s fury

/bmjo