Suicide cases in Cebu: When mental health awareness becomes ‘exploited’

[Trigger warning: Mentions of suicide, self-harm]

CEBU, Philippines — A 26-year-old man was rescued from a local inn in Cebu City at midnight on January 28 after a harrowing suicide attempt. Armed with a pistol, he reportedly fired two shots but remained unharmed. The man went live on Facebook during the incident, prompting authorities to intervene immediately.

Initial findings suggest that heartbreak drove the man to the brink. Posts from his now-deactivated Facebook account hinted at emotional turmoil, accusing his ex-girlfriend of infidelity.

Just two days earlier, on January 25, tragedy struck when a 29-year-old Bible school student was found lifeless in what appeared to be another case of suicide. A staff member disclosed that the student had shown signs of psychological distress before the incident.

The heartbreaking stories don’t end there. On Mother’s Day in May 2024, a 24-year-old man reportedly took his own life while visiting his mother’s grave at Mantalongon Cemetery in Dalaguete, Cebu.

Police recovered a note from the victim, who assured his father that he had no problems—he was “simply” tired.

Trends and Statistics

These cases are not isolated tragedies but are part of a growing mental health crisis that continues to claim lives across the country. This silent epidemic has emerged as a deeply concerning public health emergency, affecting people across different age groups, socioeconomic backgrounds, and regions.

Data show that suicide rates in the Philippines have reached alarming levels, particularly among the youth. A 2020 study by the Atlantic Fellow for Health Equity U.S. + Global revealed an alarming average of 44 suicide cases per month in the Philippines, with 58 percent involving individuals below the age of 30.

In 2023, the Department of Health (DOH) highlighted that one in ten students in the Eastern Visayas had seriously attempted suicide. Meanwhile, the Department of Education (DepEd) recorded 404 student suicides from 2021 to 2022, with over 2,000 attempts during the same period.

The 2021 Young Adult Fertility and Sexuality Study (YAFS5) also found that one in five young Filipinos aged 15 to 25 had considered ending their life, and an estimated 7.5 percent—about 1.5 million young individuals—had attempted suicide.

Despite numerous studies and ongoing awareness campaigns aimed at addressing this crisis, the rising number of cases suggests that these efforts may still fall short. The numbers continue to climb, raising the same persistent questions:

Why do people take their own lives? What underlying factors are fueling this alarming reality?

Expert’s insights: Role of social media

To better understand this disturbing trend, CDN Digital spoke with forensic and counseling psychologist Dr. Argel Masanda. He highlighted the psychological toll of social media, the negative effects of excessive mental health awareness without deeper understanding, and the growing socio-economic challenges that exacerbate mental health issues, particularly the rise in suicide cases.

“Some people tend to exploit [mental health problems] by exaggerating a specific experience. This is largely due to the advent of social media, where many people struggle to distinguish between what’s true and what’s not when it comes to online engagements,” Masanda told CDN.

Masanda began by explaining how social media has created an environment where individuals may exploit or dramatize their experiences for public attention, sometimes even trivializing sensitive issues such as suicide.

This troubling behavior, he noted, undermines authentic mental health conversations and advocacy.

He explained that social media often presents an “idealized version of life,” making less discerning people believe they must fit into these narrow standards.

He added that this distorted view lowers self-esteem and can leave individuals more vulnerable to suicidal thoughts, where even minor life setbacks, such as failing an exam, are perceived as devastating.

“The downside of social media is that it gives us an unrealistic understanding and viewpoint of what life truly is,” he said.

“People who are unaware or less critical about what they consume on social media start believing that life should be that way. Because of this, people become more prone to suicidal tendencies, as even minor stressful life events can immediately have a major impact on them,” he added.

What is trauma badging

Masanda observed that while there is increasing awareness of mental health issues, a significant gap remains in people’s understanding. Many young people quickly label themselves as “depressed” or “incompetent” without fully grasping the seriousness of these terms. This lack of deeper comprehension often leads to misconceptions that further exacerbate mental health struggles.

Masanda also raised concerns about the growing trend of “trauma badging,” where individuals treat mental health struggles as labels or status symbols instead of addressing their root causes.

Often gaining traction on social media, this phenomenon involves people publicly identifying with mental health issues—such as anxiety, depression, or past trauma—almost as badges of identity or achievement.

Many do so in pursuit of validation, sympathy, or a sense of belonging.

“Isn’t that what they call trauma badging? Like, ‘I have a badge because I have depression; I have another because I have anxiety.’ And yet they’re not doing anything constructive about what they’re experiencing. For me, that’s the downside of overly validating and affirming people’s situations,” Masanda explained.

Despite the widespread display of mental health struggles online, Masanda noted that a deeper and more dangerous trigger for individuals who attempt or die by suicide often stems from experiencing a significant life stressor.

He noted that those most vulnerable typically possess “weak ego strength,” which hinders their ability to cope with life’s challenges.

“Some of these people have weak ego strength, meaning they struggle to manage stress. When faced with a major life event, they often feel that suicide is their only way to escape the problem,” he added.

Major contributing factors to suicide

Research conducted by Alexis Itao and Randy Pederi on the 2016-2017 suicide phenomenon in Cebu City shed light on the complex factors contributing to these tragedies. Through interviews with the victims’ significant others, the study revealed a combination of psychological, social, and environmental influences.

Psychological factors, such as depression, anxiety, and emotional instability, were prevalent. These conditions were often intensified by feelings of hopelessness and low self-worth. Many victims reportedly displayed warning signs, including social withdrawal and verbal expressions of distress, before their deaths.

Social issues also played a significant role. Strained family relationships, unresolved conflicts, and poor communication within households were common triggers.

Romantic relationship troubles and experiences of bullying or social isolation further weighed heavily on the victims’ mental health.

Adding to these challenges, financial instability emerged as a critical environmental factor. Economic hardships compounded the stress of individuals already struggling emotionally.

Some victims were reportedly overwhelmed by job losses or mounting debts, which pushed them to a breaking point.

“From one point to another or from a specific period in time in your life, kahit ba sabihin natin na malakas ka, okay ka, kaya mo, eh darating na darating kasi sa punto na talaga kakailanganin mo ng tulong,” Masanda said.

(From one point to another or from a specific period in time in your life, even if we say that you are strong, you are okay, you can handle this, but there will come a point when you would really need help.)

The role of early family dynamics

Beyond financial pressures, he also noted the absence of a strong support system, and the lingering stigma surrounding mental health remain critical concerns.

Masanda pointed out that individuals struggling with suicidal thoughts would often be dismissed with belittling remarks, deepening their sense of isolation instead of offering the understanding they desperately need.

This isolation, he said, would be frequently rooted in early family dynamics.

A lack of affection during childhood can leave individuals yearning for emotional fulfillment, often seeking it in their romantic relationships. When these needs go unmet, vulnerability to mental health struggles becomes even more pronounced.

Through these interconnected factors, Masanda said compassion, open communication, and supportive environments would be crucial in addressing mental health challenges.

Warning signs family should look out for

To help curb suicide cases, Masanda highlighted that prevention must begin within the family.

He said recognizing potential warning signs early could make a significant difference.

He stressed that suicide would often be preventable when these signs would be identified and addressed promptly.

Some common indicators include:

Persistent sadness or mood swings

Withdrawal from family, friends, and social activities

Loss of interest in hobbies and passions

Expressing feelings of hopelessness or worthlessness

Changes in eating and sleeping patterns

Declining academic or work performance

Talking about death, self-harm, or making farewell statements

Engaging in reckless or self-destructive behaviors

The call for intervention

The rising number of suicide cases across the Philippines signals an urgent need for stronger mental health support systems. While awareness campaigns have helped spark conversations, intervention efforts remain inconsistent, and access to professional help is still a major challenge for many.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, Deputy Director for Operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), explained that while law enforcement responds to suicide reports, their role would often be limited to intervention and investigation.

Macatangay said that if authorities would arrive on time, they would attempt to prevent the act, but if the attempt had already resulted in tragedy, they would proceed with the standard investigation process.

“What we want to remind people is that problems don’t just disappear, but there is always a way to seek help. Rather than making a scene and sometimes troubling others, we encourage individuals to talk to professionals who can provide guidance before their struggles escalate,” she said.

Suicide itself is ‘not a crime’

Macatangay further explained that while suicide itself was not considered a crime, police were frequently called to investigate and ensure that no foul play was involved.

She noted that in many cases, suicide reports come too late, making it difficult to intervene on time. However, there are instances when authorities are able to de-escalate the situation.

“Unfortunately, some individuals unintentionally involve others, leading to additional legal concerns such as alarm and scandal charges. This is why it is crucial to address mental health issues early on—before they escalate into life-threatening situations. Seeking help should always be the first option,” she added.

Various mental health advocates stress that addressing the crisis requires more than just awareness, it demands systemic changes. According to Masanda, strengthening mental health education is key to helping individuals recognize early signs of distress and develop coping mechanisms.

“When people are equipped with the right knowledge about their emotions, they can better manage their feelings and avoid reaching a breaking point. Schools, workplaces, and communities should create spaces for open discussions on mental health, ensuring that no one feels alone in their struggles,” Masanda said.

The role of self-love

Equally important is making mental health services more accessible. Many individuals either cannot afford therapy or hesitate to seek help due to the stigma attached to mental illness.

Masanda highlighted the pressing need for affordable and widely available mental health resources to ensure that those in need would receive timely and appropriate support.

He also stressed the role of self-love in preventing suicidal thoughts. When individuals develop a strong sense of self-worth, they would be more resilient in the face of adversity.

“Self-love is an essential foundation for mental well-being. Those who value themselves can better navigate life’s challenges without seeing them as insurmountable, Masanda explained.

“On the other hand, those who lack self-worth may perceive even minor setbacks as overwhelming crises. This is why fostering self-love through positive thinking, nurturing relationships, and continuous personal growth is crucial,” he further said.

In Cebu, Barangay Lahug in Cebu City has taken a pioneering step in addressing mental health concerns by establishing the Barangay Behavioral Health Unit (BBHU) in 2021—the first of its kind in the Philippines.

Cebu’s Barangay Behavioral Health Unit

The BBHU collaborates with Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center and other mental health facilities as well as various government agencies, including the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Education (DepEd), Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), Department of Health (DOH), Philippine National Police (PNP), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), and Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB).

The initiative, established through a city ordinance sponsored by Cebu City Councilor Mary Ann De Los Santos, aims to address various societal issues, including drug addiction, depression, and domestic violence.

The role of responsible media reporting

In addition to institutional efforts, the media also plays a vital role in shaping public perceptions around suicide. Responsible reporting can foster a greater understanding of mental health issues, reduce stigma, and encourage individuals to seek the help they need before it’s too late.

Masanda reiterated the following guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO) and mental health experts when covering suicide-related stories:

Avoid sensationalizing suicide cases or providing explicit details about the method used.

Use language that neither stigmatizes nor romanticizes suicide.

Provide mental health support resources at the end of articles.

Include expert insights to promote understanding and awareness.

Focus on prevention and recovery rather than the act itself.

By adopting these responsible practices, Masanda said the media could foster a more compassionate and informed conversation about mental health, offering a message of hope and recovery for those who are struggling.

Where to seek help

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available. Reach out to these mental health hotlines for immediate assistance:

Hopeline Philippines: 0917-558-4673

National Center for Mental Health Crisis Line: 1553

Philippine Mental Health Association: 0917-565-2036

Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya Hotline: 0939-936-5433

Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, providing call-based support for individuals facing mental health concerns, especially those in crisis or at risk of suicide.

