Oslob to reopen Sumilon sand bar, whale-shark watching to tourists

CEBU CITY, Philippines – More tourist destinations in Cebu province are set to welcome back guests more than a month after they were closed due to Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai).

The local government of Oslob on social media announced that they will be reopening its famous Sumilon Island sand bar, and whale-shark watching activities starting January 24, 2022.

“We’re now opening our door again (for those) who wish to see these beautiful tourist attractions of Oslob,” the town’s Tourism Office said in a post on Facebook.

Oslob is a fourth-class municipality located approximately 118 kilometers southeast of the capital Cebu City.

The town of around 29,000 people is considered one of the major drivers of tourism in Cebu due to its whale-shark watching activities that raked in millions of pesos in income during its heyday.

Aside from whale-shark watching, Oslob also plays host to Sumilon Island.

Portions of the island, including its popular sandbar, are open to the public to frolic. Its surrounding waters also attract diving enthusiasts due to its rich marine biodiversity.

Odette slammed the central and southern portions of Cebu island on December 16, 2021.

Based on the initial tally from the Provincial Tourism Office, damage in infrastructure in tourist spots and establishments due to the typhoon costs at least P112 million.

