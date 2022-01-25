Ace to announce his Presidential bet soon

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Durano-led Barug Alang sa Kauswagan ug Demokrasya (Bakud) Party may have already gone public in supporting the Presidential bid of former Sen. Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr.

But its standard-bearer, former Tourism Sec. Joseph Felix Mari ‘Ace’ Durano, is yet to choose who he will be endorsing for President in this May’s polls.

Danao City Mayor Ramon “Nito” Durano III, chairman emeritus of Bakud, said they respected Ace’s decision considering that he will be running as governor for Cebu under the Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago.

“As far as Sec. Ace is concerned, as the regional chairman of the PPP (Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago), he is still in consultation with other PPP leaders in the province,” Nito told reporters in a press conference on Tuesday, January 25.

Nito said his son, who will be facing incumbent Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia in the upcoming elections, will make his announcement soon.

Ace was not present during Bakud’s announcement on Tuesday. He is under home isolation after being exposed to a COVID-19 patient.

Bakud on Tuesday formally announced their endorsement of Marcos’ presidential bid as well as that of his running mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

Aside from the Duranos’ close ties with the Marcoses, Nito said they backed Marcos, believing that the son of the former dictator will be the country’s uniting factor.

“In our support to the BBM-Sara UniTeam, the party acknowledges the long and tested alliance and friendship of the Duranos and Marcoses,” said Nito.

“When BBM was a newlywed, whenever he and his wife, Lisa, would come to his favorite place in Cebu, the Alegre beach in Sogod, he would come to my house and would ask me to go with him to Alegre beach. Ours is a friendship beyond politics,” he added.

During Tuesday’s press conference, Bakud also presented its full slate for the local elections, particularly in Cebu 5th district which is considered as their political stronghold.

Unconditional Support

Bakud said they will be supporting Marcos and Duterte-Carpio in the upcoming elections unconditionally. This despite the fact that their political opponents in the 5th district are also vocal supporters of the UniTeam.

“BBM has been informed by this and Sen. Imee (Marcos). So akong giingon, it’s up to them (if they’re going to support us). Ang ako lang nga what’s important is that we’re endorsing their candidacy and Bakud can help their victory here,” explained Nito.

“Let me put it this way… Kung i-endorse mi, kinsay di malipay pero sa akong giingon, wa man ni condition. Ug dili kami, okay ra sad. Dili man ko seloso. Ang ako lang ang importante namo is ang friendship,” he added.

Former Cebu 5th District Rep. Ramon ‘Red’ Durano IV, for his part, said ‘politics is just an extra’ in the friendship between their family and the Marcoses.

“Kaning politika is only an addition. Amo lang, sila among nakit-an nga mao gyuy qualified gyud to run our country. Maoy kasabutan sa kadagkoan sa Bakud nga silay supportaan,” said Red, who is the president of Bakud, and is seeking a return in Congress this elections.

Bakud is a local party in Cebu, founded by the Duranos, one of the province’s most influential political families. /rcg

