In Cebu’s 5th District, political foes support BBM-Sara

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Presidential elections are only four months away and things are starting to stir in Cebu’s 5th congressional district.

There, political opponents have thrown their support for the UniTeam of former Sen. Ferdinand ‘Marcos’ Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

One Cebu candidates, Cong. Duke Frasco and Liloan Mayor Christina Frasco, welcomed the decision of the Barug Alang sa Kauswagan ug Demokrasya (Bakud) to endorse Marcos and Duterte-Carpio for the May 2022 polls.

“It is heartening to know that the unifying message of the UniTeam which we have been espousing from the start, has finally been heard by Bakud after them not having supported Sen. Bongbong Marcos’ previous bid for Vice President or President Duterte’s bid for President in 2016,” the Frascos said in a joint statement issued to members of the media.

“Let us hope that Bakud’s support for UniTeam would also translate to them finally adopting the values of the UniTeam in the coming elections: to respect the will of the people to freely choose their leaders without harrassment or intimidation, and to govern fairly with the people’s welfare paramount, free of politicking,” they added.

Duke and Christina’s statement came after their political opponents from Bakud announced that they will be supporting the tandem of Marcos and Duterte-Caprio.

The Frascos have been vocal supporters of the ‘UniTeam’. They are seeking reelection in their respective posts under One Cebu and will be facing bets from the Durano-led Bakud party in the upcoming elections.

On the other hand, Danao City Mayor Ramon “Nito” Durano III, chairman emeritus of Bakud, cited the Duranos’ long-standing friendship with the Marcoses as one of the reasons why they will be endorsing the presidential bid of the dictator’s son.

Durano also revealed in a recent press conference that their group has been holding private lunches with Marcos even before they publicly announced their endorsement.

Cebu’s 5th district is considered as a stronghold of Bakud, and ultimately the Duranos.

It covers Danao City, and the towns in Camotes Island (San Francisco, Poro, Pilar, and Tudela), Borbon, Carmen, Catmon, Compostela, Liloan, and Sogod.

