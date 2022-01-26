Mandaue starts house-to-house distribution of financial aid for typhoon victims

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Government has started on Wednesday afternoon, January 26, 2021, the house-to-house distribution of the national government’s financial assistance for those affected by super typhoon Odette.

The distribution started in Barangays Bakilid, Tawason, Tipolo, Jagobiao, and Canduman.

Julia Ballesteros, the assistant city treasurer, said there were a total of 429 beneficiaries from the five barangays. She said all of them will receive P5,000

Ballesteros said the distribution for this batch would last until 3 days.

She said each barangay has one designated team consisting of personnel from the City Treasurer’s Office, City Social Welfare and Services, Mandaue City Police Office, and the barangay that will distribute the assistance.

She is encouraging beneficiaries to always stay at home to surely receive assistance. She said those who are hospitalized or have very important reasons can leave an authorization letter.

Ballesteros said the next distribution may happen next week as the payrolls of the other four barangays have already been processed. /rcg

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy