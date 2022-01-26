Mandaue starts house-to-house distribution of financial aid for typhoon victims

By: Mary Rose Sagarino - CDN Digital Correspondent | January 26,2022 - 05:31 PM
financial assistance

A Mandaue City resident smiles after receiving the P5,000 financial assistance delivered to her home. | photo courtesy of Mandaue City PIO

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Government has started on Wednesday afternoon, January 26, 2021, the house-to-house distribution of the national government’s financial assistance for those affected by super typhoon Odette.

The distribution started in Barangays Bakilid, Tawason, Tipolo, Jagobiao, and Canduman.

Julia Ballesteros, the assistant city treasurer, said there were a total of 429 beneficiaries from the five barangays. She said all of them will receive P5,000

Ballesteros said the distribution for this batch would last until 3 days.

She said each barangay has one designated team consisting of personnel from the City Treasurer’s Office, City Social Welfare and Services, Mandaue City Police Office, and the barangay that will distribute the assistance.

She is encouraging beneficiaries to always stay at home to surely receive assistance. She said those who are hospitalized or have very important reasons can leave an authorization letter.

Ballesteros said the next distribution may happen next week as the payrolls of the other four barangays have already been processed.      /rcg

TAGS: Bakilid, financial assistance, Jagobiao, Mandaue City, Mandaue City government, Mandaue residents, Tawason, Tipolo, Typhoon Odette victims

