Cebu City to distribute medicine packs to households

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu City will be distributing medicine packs to households along with the distribution of rice assistance to barangays.

Doctor Jeffrey Ibones, the head of the City Health Department (CHD), said on January 27, 2022, that they are prepared to distribute the first batch of medicine packs to residents.

Mayor Michael Rama had instructed the CHD to distribute the medicine packs to households to strengthen the health and immunity of residents amid rising cases of the COVID-19, most likely caused by the Omicron variant.

Each medicine pack will contain 30 vitamin capsules or tablets, 10 paracetamol tablets, medication for cough and colds, and vitamins for children.

The city will be distributing the first 3,000 medicine packs to residents in Barangay Quiot Pardo on Thursday afternoon, January 27, 2022, since rice distribution for typhoon affected residents will be conducted there as well.

“Uso na gyod ang ubo ug sip-on. Una, dili gyod kalikayan na kining bago nga strain, ang Omicron, usa gyod ni sa reason. Human, uwan-init pa gyod kay padulong summer. Bugnaw sa gabii, init kaayo sa buntag mao na daghan nangsakit,” said Ibones.

(It’s really the season for cough and colds. First, we really can’t avoid the new strain, the Omicron, that’s one of the reasons. Also, it’s because of the changing weather because it’s approaching the summer season. It’s cold at night and warm during daytime that’s why a lot are getting sick.)

The chief doctor urged the public to take care of their health by getting the right amount of sleep, eat healthy, reducie consumption of alcohol and tobacco, and take vitamins.

Ibones also urged them avoid crowd gatherings so they do not risk catching the COVID-19 or the seasonal flu.

Finally, he urged people with comorbidities to strictly monitor their conditions and take extra precautions from COVID-19.

In a press conference, Rama said the medicine packs must reach the households as soon as possible.

He has instructed the CHD to distribute the packs house-to-house if needed.

The City Council recently asked the mayor to also distribute medical kits containing thermometers and medicines for residents in home isolation.

“Why not? I think we are already doing that at some point. We will do that,” he said.

