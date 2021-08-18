Capitol sends more medicines, equipment to hospitals

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Capitol has provided additional medicines and equipment to aid hospitals in the province as the surge of COVID-19 cases continues.

Data from the Provincial Health Office showed that the four provincial and 12 district hospitals in Cebu have already begun using the hi-flow nasal cannula machine it purchased to aid patients with moderate to severe symptoms of the infection.

A total of 40 hi-flow nasal cannula machines were bought. Cost of each machine is yet to be determined as of this posting.

In addition, the provincial government began the distribution of at least eight ventilators to the four provincial hospitals – Danao City, Carcar City, Bogo City, and Balamban – last week.

Some of the ventilators were donations from private companies such as SM Prime Holdings Inc. and Carmen Copper Corporation.

On the other hand, the Provincial Health Office has also provided hospitals with additional supplies of emergency medicines for COVID-19 patients.

These included Remdesevir ampules (860), Dexamethasone ampule (92), tocilizumab ampule (50), and Azithromycin tablets (16,000), all of which are currently classified as “Investigational Drugs for Covid-19 management” by the Department of Health (DOH).

Cebu province remained under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) with heightened restrictions until August 31.

Latest COVID-19 bulletin from the regional health office showed a total of 5,161 COVID-19 cases remained active as of August 17. /rcg

