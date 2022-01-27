Abne given chance to redeem self from KO loss to Diagan

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The reigning Oriental Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) silver flyweight champion April Jay “Astroboy” Abne will get the chance to redeem himself from the devastating knockout defeat in the hands of Garen Diagan as they are scheduled for a rematch on March 19 here.

On December 22, the unheralded Diagan of General Santos City shocked Abne, one of the stalwarts of ARQ Boxing Stable with a first-round technical knockout victory in the co-main event of “Engkwentro Tres” at the ARQ Boxing Gym here.

The 25-year-old Diagan, the underdog of what was supposed to be a tune-up bout for Abne, floored the latter three times in the first round.

With the knockout victory, Diagan, the reigning Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) light flyweight champion improved his record to eight victories with four knockouts along with one defeat.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old Abne suffered his first defeat with seven wins and three knockouts.

However, Abne said that he had learned his lessons and he would be ready to step in the ring once again.

“Ready na kaayo ko magkig harong ug balik sa naka pildi nako. Maong unta matagaan nako ni ug nindot nga duwa,” said Abne.

(I am ready to fight him again since I lost to him. I hope that I can give him a better fight this time.)

“Mag training ko ug maayo para ani nga duwa. Akong i-develop akong power, style ug stamina,” he said.

(I will train hard for this fight. I will develop my power and stamina.)

Abne admitted that he was devastated and felt hopeless after he got knocked out. However, his fellow boxers and trainers motivated him to do better and bounce back from that loss.

“Pagkapildi nako ato nga time, murag lisud kaayo dawaton kay kaya ra unta nako akong kontra. Maglisod ko ug move-on atong kapildihan nako. Maong ni uli ko sa Mindanao aron didto ko makamove-on,” said Abne.

(When I lost at first, it was difficult to accept because I could have defeated him. It was difficult to move from that loss. So I went home to Mindanao so that I could move on.)

“Kadto nga duwa, dili kaayo ko ready kay daghan ko ug gipamati. Lahi ra gyud to nga duwa kay giubanan kog mga sakit-sakit ato. Bisan pag saka nako sa ring naglabad akong ulo ato,” Abne said.

(In that fight, I was not ready because I was not feeling well. It was a different fight because I was not well at that time. Even when I went up the ring I had a really bad headache.)

He also said that he was too complacent during the bout and underestimated Diagan which cost him the devastating loss.

“Dapat dili ka mo kumpyansa sa imong kontra bisan kinsa pana. Akong buhaton tanan nga mas focus ko ani nga duwa. Pagkapildi nako, ni agi gyud ko og kadiscourage. Nakahuna-huna ko og undang, pero sayup diay ko. Daghan nitambag nako labi na akong manager, ang ARQ family ug akong pamilya nga padayon lang ko,” said Abne.

(I should not have been complacent against my foe whoever that may be. I will do my best to be more focus in this fight. When I lost, I went into a time where I was discouraged. I thought of quitting but I was wrong. May advised me to continue especially my manager, the ARQ family and my family.)

The full fight card of the Abne-Diagan rematch on March 19 has yet to be announced by ARQ Sports.

