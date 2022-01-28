17 Cebu City cops isolated after testing positive for COVID-19



CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 17 Cebu City policemen have tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest round of mass testing.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), confirmed the additional cases adding that the 17 policemen are already in home isolation.



Parilla said that three policemen first tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of infected cops to 20.



However, this is contrary to what he had said earlier that there were only two policemen who tested positive for the virus.

READ: CCPO conducts mass swab testing test after 2 cops test positive for COVID-19

Parilla clarified that indeed there were three and among them, is already back to his duty after he fully recovered.

“Considering nga daghan nata og positive [cases], atoa nasad gipahigayon ang atoang mass testing so probably mapun-an pani siya,” Parilla said.

(Considering that we have many positive[cases], we continue to conduct our mass testing so probably, there will more of them.)

Parilla could not tell yet how many of their 1,050 total force has undergone testing as of this posting adding that of the 17 personnel, some were asymptomatic.

Over the rising cases of COVID-19 infection in the city, Parilla reminds policemen to strictly adhere with the minimum health standard protocols, including the wearing of facemasks and social distancing.

For the massive swab testing, Parilla said they prioritize those who are exposed to persons who contracted the virus. Once they tested negative, they are required to be back on duty as the city needs more policemen on the ground to implement the protocols.

Parilla said that despite the 17 new positive cases, they still have sufficient personnel to ensure that their daily functions are being carried out as the headquarters is open for the processing of police clearance, among others.

Meanwhile, Parilla disclosed that none of their Persons Under Police Custody (PUPCs) in Cebu City have tested positive for COVID-19. /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

CCPO conducts mass swab testing after 2 cops test positive for COVID-19

PRO-7 reports 65 new COVID-19 cases

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy