DENR-7 reports first sighting of Chinese Egrets ‘exploring’ Bantayan Island

By: Doris C. Bongcac January 29,2022 - 10:38 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Bird experts documented the presence of Chinese Egrets, a threatened species of egrets, “exploring” Bantayan Island in northern Cebu.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR-7) reported the sighting in a social media post Friday night, January 28.

“First sighting of a Chinese Egret exploring Bantayan Island!” the DENR-7 post reads.

“The Asian Waterbird Census 2022 conducted in the wetlands of Bantayan Island Wilderness Area (BIWA), Bantayan Island, Cebu recorded the first documented sighting of Chinese Egret (Egretta eulophotes) in the PA. The species is considered Vulnerable both under the DENR Administrative Order 2019-09 and the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species,” it added.

A total of three Chinese Egrets were spotted during the census.

Other bird species that were spotted in the island included Pacific Reef Egret, Little Egret, Intermediate Egret, Cattle Egret, Eurasian Curlew, Rufous Night Heron, Java Pond Heron, Whimbrel, Common Redshank, Greenshank, Grey-tailed tatler and some non-waterbird species.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy