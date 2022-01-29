Miss Universe Philippines finalist shares Isabela Filipina version on Tiktok

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Señorita ‘perfecta.’

That’s how the lead star Mirabel from the Disney movie “Encanto” would describe her sister, Isabela.

“Encanto” is another family-centered movie from Disney that has gotten everyone hooked.

It circles around the magical family of the Madrigals from Colombia.

Everyone in the family has a gift, except for the star, Mirabel.

But her sister Isabela? She’s got the beauty and is the epitome of perfection for the family.

Joining in the fun is Miss Universe Philippines 2021 top 16 finalist Rousanne Marie “Ayn” Bernos.

The proud morena Tiktok creator and entrepreneur gave in to the “Encanto” fever and transformed herself into Isabela.

This was due to some of her 1.4 million followers on Tiktok who requested the morena beauty queen to do the Pinay version of the “Encanto” star.

With the signature pink flower on top of her head and the purple Filipiña dress, Ayn aced the Isabela transformation.

Ever wonder how Disney would react to this Filipina version of Isabela?

Click here to see Ayn’s Tiktok video.

