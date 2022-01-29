Talisay checkpoints net 306 traffic violators — police

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City policemen only caught traffic violators in Comelec checkpoints from January 9 to 29, 2022.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, Talisay City Police Station chief, attributed this to the awareness of the city residents on the election restrictions.

He said they had issued 306 traffic citations to erring individuals caught at the 44 checkpoints in the city.

He said most of those caught had expired vehicle registrations, while others were caught not wearing any helmets or were driving without any license.

He also said the violations carry different fines for the violators.

He also said that no one was caught violating the gun ban in these checkpoints.

As to the adherence on the 75 percent limited passenger capacity, he said that they had also not arrested anyone.

Caballes said that despite catching only minor violators in Comelec checkpoints, police would still intensify the setting up of checkpoints in the city, which is not a Comelec hotspot.

He said they would also continue to implement the election gun ban, which started last January 9 and would end on June 8, 2022 or at the end of the election season.

