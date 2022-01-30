Monitor cockfights, DILG tells local governments

MANILA, Philippines — Although cockfighting has been allowed since December, all local governments should ensure such events do not become superspreader events, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said on Saturday.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año urged all provincial governors, city and municipal mayors, and barangay chairs to exercise sound judgment, undertake necessary actions, and ensure compliance to health and safety protocols in the management of cockpits and cockfighting activities in their jurisdictions.

“Even if your area is under alert level 1 or 2, you still need to be cautious, disciplined and alert in resuming operations of cockfighting games. This is not the time to be complacent, because COVID-19 cases are still surging because of the Omicron variant,” Año said in a statement.

Under DILG Memorandum Circular No. 2022-003, dated Jan. 19, operations of cockpits and traditional cockfighting may be allowed in areas under alert level 2 or lower, provided there are no objections from the concerned local governments and health protocols are observed strictly.

Only technology-based platforms, as well as cashless betting, are allowed to prevent the physical exchange of cash anywhere in the cockpit.

Per Resolution No. 154, series of 2021, of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, operation of cockpits and traditional cockfighting will be allowed only in areas under alert levels 1 and 2.

“We are not yet out of the woods and we do not encourage mass gatherings, which could be superspreader events. Make sure you exercise extra caution before entering a cockpit or participating in cockfighting activities,” Año said.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy