FACES OF CEBU: Michael Audrey Sagonoy, 22, travel content creator

CEBU, Philippines — Passion is what drives us to pursue the things we want to do.

This is what travel content creator Michael Audrey Sagonoy from Cebu City had from the time when he was a kid, when he first fell in love with photography.

Since the time he took his first photos using his mom’s old camera, Sagonoy has always pursued his love for photography.

In fact, Sagonoy literally took his photography to a higher level as he ventured into drone photography and videography after being influenced by his friends.

“It is a nice experience because you would be able to capture the view from the top, just like an eagle’s eye. So, I started saving up from my allowance until I was finally able to purchase my own personal drone,” he said.

Now, he is able to make amazing content with his gear, some of which he shared with CDN Digital (see photos below).

One of his most noted shots include the trending video of MissUniverse Philippines 2021- 2nd runner up Steffi Aberasturi at the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), which helped the Cebuana beauty queen top the runway challenge of the competition.

He also captured the drone shots for the runway challenge of another MUPH candidate, Meghan Sanglay, who represented La Union.

Aside from photography/videography, Sagonoy also manages his own business, which is related to his passion.

“I have my small business which buying and selling drones and small products wherein I can earn extra income while I am still studying. I also am a full-time student [taking up] BS Airport Mechanics Technology,” said Sagonoy.

He said his family is the one who inspires him to do what he does.

“I want to help them and so, I am trying to be independent by earning on my own income through the fees that I received from my collaborations and other travel features,” he said.

He also has this to say to the younger generation: “To all the young ones who are still studying: do not give up on your dreams, follow your heart, keep on practicing and never stop learning. Like Rutherford Hayes said, ‘Every expert was once a beginner.’”

He also advises those who have yet to discover what they really want to “not be afraid to explore and experiment until you finally found the passion that you really want to focus on and until you finally found ‘the one.’”

Here are some of Sagonoy’s contents shared with CDN Digital:

