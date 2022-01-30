Talisay cop chief to other victims: Press charges against Kenny Flashlight

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 16-year-old girl, who accused foreign national Kenny Flashlight of spreading her nude photos and videos online, was not his only victim.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, chief of Talisay City Police Station, said he received information that the suspect also had another victim who came from their city and another one coming from Carcar City.

The alleged abuses were said to have been reported at the social welfare offices of the two localities.

However, Caballes said, they had yet to verify these information as they also continued to verify the suspect’s real identity and his nationality. They failed to recover any documents from the suspect’s possession during his arrest.

Caballes said that since his arrest on Saturday, Flashlight, had remained uncooperative in their ongoing investigation.

The Talisay Police Chief is urging others, who may have been victimized by the foreign national, to visit their police station and file a formal complaint against him.

READ: Foreign national arrested for “spreading” nude photos and videos of minor online

“Kung kinsa pa tong nabiktima aning tawhana, muadto lang sa Talisay City Police Station para macater kung unsay nahitabo nila ug mafile-lan og kaso atoang suspect, ” Caballes said.

(Those who were victims of this person, can visit the Talisay City Police Station so that we can file a case against the suspect.)

Flashlight was arrested Saturday dawn after a minor accused him of sharing her nude photos and videos online.

Caballes said they continued to investigate the case to especially determine how the victim came in contact with the foreign national, who was now detained at the custodial facility of the Talisay City Police Station.

As soon as they are able to verify Flashlight’s real identity and Cebu address, they will crosscheck these information with his Immigration records.

Caballes admitted that Flashlight’s case was one of the more challenging investigations that he had handled so far.

READ: Newly installed Talisay police chief vows to continue relentless drugs campaign

He suspects that Flashlight has been in Cebu for at least a year now based on the other child abuse complaints that were raised against him.

Caballes said he received information that the suspect was interviewed on television on April 2020 after he was accused of child abuse. His victim then was from Carcar City, but he is no longer certain as to the status of the case.

As part of their ongoing investigation, Caballes said, they would continue to coordinate with police units in neighboring localities to check if Flashlight also had records in their respective localities. / dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy