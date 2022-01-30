CEBECO 1 targets complete re-energization on household levels on Feb. 20

CEBU, Philippines — Cebu 1 Electric Cooperative Inc. (CEBECO 1) said that they would complete line rehabilitation and energization up to the household level on February 20, 2022.

The restoration by barangays already reached 69 percent while by household reached 61 percent.

According to its report shared by CEBECO 1 General Manager Engineer Getulio Crodua with CDN Digital, the line damage as of January 28, 2022, has reached up to P157.2 million.

Typhoon Odette has left large numbers of fallen trees which damaged power lines.

As of Jan. 28, the electric coop recorded 6,124 damaged poles, 70 structures along 69kV line, about 100 units of damaged distribution transformers, and 96kM of cut conductors and wires.

“We are now at lateral lines and mostly in mountainous areas. Repair of damaged structures are done manually,” the report said.

Some portion of its coverage area have already been energized especially the main backbone lines.

“Power was restored to portion of all Municipalities (Most of those at Poblacion) of the area coverage between December 21, 2021 to January 1, 2022.”

CEBECO 1 covers the city of Carcar and 17 municipalities in south Cebu.

To help them in their re-energization efforts, other electric cooperatives sent a task force of engineers and linemen for three weeks such as PELCO 1, PELCO 2, PELCO 3, NEECO 2 AREA1, NEECO AREA 2, PENELCO from Region 3, ESAMELCO from Region 8, and BANELCO from Region 7.

CEBECO 2 sent their 117 linemen and engineers last January 18, 2022, to help after they accomplished their assignment in CEBECO 3.

CEBECO 3 will likewise help CEBECO I scheduled on January 31, 2022, after completion of line rehabilitation in their own area coverage.

“165 Linemen and Engineers of CEBECO I with the support of 130 accredited Barangay Electricians and 109 support personnel together with the rest of the coop’s workforce have worked everyday since December 17, 2021 even holidays, Saturdays and Sundays from 6:00AM – 6:00PM until to date.

The 165 Linemen and Engineers and the rest of the 314 men and women of CEBECO I together with the Board of Directors expressed our heartfelt thanks to all those who helped us in the power restoration and line rehabilitation works in order to re-energize our member-consumers’ households and establishments,” CEBECO 1 said on its report.

Here is CEBECO 1’s line restoration and power restoration update as of Jan. 28:

RELATED STORIES

Cebeco III: 80% of households reenergized

Cebeco II: 95% franchise area reenergized, sends linemen to help south Cebu

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy