For the love of Sto. Niño and dancing

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Love is not something that happens instantly.

It takes time, understanding, and consistency to feel what love actually is.

This month of love, let’s get to know how this Sinulog dancer fell in love with the rigorous activity of dancing for the Señor Sto. Niño.

Jercom Lemon Beck, 24, started dancing for the Sinulog Festival at the age of six. It was in the year 2004 when this former tiny dancer found a way to honor Santo Niño in his own creative way.

He is one of the members and has been one of the star dancers of the most talked-about dance group in Cebu City, the Tribu Lumad Basakanon.

But this soon-to-be marine engineer had a funny start as a dancer.

“At first mag apil-apil ra gyud mig sayaw sa likud sa mga dancer nga nag practice. Naka huna-huna amung choreographer nga si Kap. Norman Navarro nga e accommodate mi sa pre-screening bisan dili gyud mi dawaton para lang siguro nga mapuyo mi ug dili na mag sige ug samok sa rehearsal,” he said.

But as they started to rehearse for the screening, Jercom, was a natural when it came to dancing.

Everyone was shocked by how fast he memorized the steps and how well his executions were.

It was then he knew that dancing was one of the many talents the Señor Santo Niño has given him and for that he devoted himself to love the talent he was given and use it to good use, to honor the Señor every year.

“I love to dance sinulog tungod kay bisan sa ani man lang nga way nga maka pa salamat ko sa balang Bata nga si Señor Santo nino sa grasya ug maayu nga panglawas iyang gi hatag namo kada tuig,” he said.





He added that dancing for the Señor is not about the competition anymore, but more about the devotion for the Señor Sto. Niño.

“Kani akung pag sayaw panata Nani, dili completo akung tuig kun dri ko Maka sayaw sa sinulog. Every time mo apil mi sa sinulog wala mi mag hunahuna nga dapat mo daug mi. Bonus nalang na sa amung pag kugi nga maka daug mi. Pag ampo gyud ang amung tumong maong gusto mi mo sayaw sa sinulog,” he said.

Now, Jercom is gearing up for another adventure as he aims to take the licensure examinations for marine engineering this coming May 2022.

/bmjo