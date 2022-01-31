841 health protocol violators apprehended in Cebu City over the weekend

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 841 health protocol violators, including 116 minors, were recorded in Cebu City who violated the health protocols implemented here over the weekend or from January 29, Saturday, to January 30, 2022, Sunday.

A total of 1,150 establishments were also checked by the police in Cebu City during the same duration. This is also to ensure that these establishments should require vaccination cards upon entry. Also, these establishments must adhere to the required capacity, 30 percent for indoors, and 50 percent for outdoors.

Of the violations, a total of 529 curfew violators were recorded and the rest were those not wearing face masks.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, information officer of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that these were lesser than the previous week where they average a thousand violators during weekends.

Macatangay also said that they were quite happy with the results even if this was still a huge number of people.

“We are quite happy with the results because nagkakunhod ang number og minors nga nasita, apil man sad ang atong mga adults nga nadakpan, so we cannot really tell if we are, well we will claim that our mission is very effective but hopefully nga padayon lang ang atoang pagsunod aning mga lagda.” Macatangay said.

(We are quite happy with the results because the number of minors apprehended had gotten fewer but we also apprehended adults so we cannot tell if we are, well, we will claim that our mission is very effective, but hopefully these will continue where we follow our rules.)

This, she said, could mean that majority were already compliant with the health protocols.

Despite this, she said that they would continue their strict enforcement of Oplan Bulabog in Cebu City, as the city had remained under the Alert Level 3.

READ: Rama extends ‘Oplan Puyo Gihapon’ as city remains under Alert Level 3

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama on Sunday, January 30, 2022, issued his Executive Order 158 extending the implementation of his Executive Order 157 also known as Oplan Puyo Gihapon.

Rama in his executive order stated that entry into malls, shopping centers, and department stores for essential purposes, such as securing medical, dental, governmental, and other essential goods and services shall be allowed regardless of one’s vaccination status.

READ: Cebu Island under Alert Level 3until February 15

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy