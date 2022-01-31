31 persons under police custody, 6 CCPO personnel positive for COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 31 persons under police custody (PUPCs) and 6 personnel of the Cebu City Police Office contracted the COVID-19 virus as of Monday, January 31, 2022.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, information officer of the Cebu City Police Office, however, clarified that 25 of these PUPCs had already recovered and that the 6 remaining detainees were still in the process of recovery.

Macatangay said that these persons under police custody were from different custodial facilities.

As part of the protocol, once they are arrested, they must undergo a swab test. Once tested positive, they will be isolated. According to their data, none of these detainees was hospitalized for COVID-19.

Further, of the six CCPO personnel, two are Police Commissioned Officers, 3 are Police Non-Commissioned Officers, and 1 is a Non-Uniformed Personnel. These personnel took their swab test from the period of January 16 to 26, 2022. The majority of them are in home isolation.

Macatangay further said that 17 personnel, who were previously listed as positive for COVID-19, had already recovered.

Despite the listed cases among the personnel of the CCPO, their daily functions continue, such as processing of the police clearance, among others

Earlier, Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of CCPO, said that they had sufficient personnel to ensure that these functions would be carried out.

