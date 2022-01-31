Consolacion distributes gensets, chainsaws to barangays

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The local government of Consolacion has distributed generator sets and chainsaws to its barangays.

Seven barangays namely Tolotolo, Sacsac, Cabangahan, Panoypoy, Panas, Lanipga, and Garing were the first to receive the generator sets.

Engineer Danny Capangpangan, head of the Local Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (LDRRMO), said the generator sets were distributed first to barangays that were still not energized or fully energized by the Visayan Electric Company.

Aside from this, Capangpangan said these barangays had the only water systems and the generator sets and these would help them energize their water pumps.

Capangpangan said the generator sets were delivered last January 20, 2021. He said each generator set cost P90,000.

He said the budget was from the disaster fund of the LDRRMO.

He said even if the electricity would be back in all areas, generator sets would still be used as a standby power source in case of a blackout.

Capangpangan said there were still 7 generator sets that were on standby.

He said they are waiting for Mayor Joannes “Joyjoy” Alegado’s instruction on what barangays it would be distributed to.

Although, he said that they planned to give all of the 21 barangays generator sets to be fair, but they had only initially purchased 14 generator sets.

Capangpangan said that aside from the generator sets, the government had also distributed chainsaws to the barangays last Wednesday, January 26, 2021.

He said the government purchased 11 chainsaws worth P600,000.

He said one chainsaw would be given for two barangays.

Capangpangan said some of the barangays had their own chainsaws but these were small or were already blunt.

He also said that although all of the town’s major thoroughfares and interior roads had been cleared of debris and fallen trees due to typhoon Odette, they continued to clear fallen trees on the houses and town’s rivers.

RELATED STORIES

Capitol mulls buying gensets for all barangays in Cebu province

Mandaue City starts delivering generator sets to barangays

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy