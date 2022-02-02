Mandaue mulls vaccination of minors aged 5-11 in barangays

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Mandaue City Health Office (CHO) is planning to conduct the vaccination of minors aged 5 to 11 years old in barangays.

Dr. Debra Maria Catulong, CHO medical officer, said they may conduct the vaccination of this age group in barangays because it is easier for parents to bring their kids there and more convenient since it will be nearer.

Catulong said this as the city continues to prepare for the vaccination of this age group.

She said the master listing is ongoing.

A post of the Mandaue City Public Information Office said 16,000 children aged 5 to 11 years old have already registered for the vaccination.

Catulong said, though, that they have yet to finalize what vaccination site will be identified to cater to this age group.

She said though they will initially start with one or two permanent vaccination posts.

She said they are also considering the distance of the site from the hospitals just in case of adverse events, especially for kids who have comorbidities.

She said just like the barangay-based vaccination of other age groups, vaccination will be done by schedule.

However, Catulong said the barangay-based vaccination for this age group will depend on their assessment during the first days of the roll-out at permanent sites.

The Department of Health is set to start the roll-out on Friday at the National Capital Region. It is expected to start in Cebu around mid-February.

