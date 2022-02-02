Mandaue City to require gas, water refilling stations to have generator sets

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — All gasoline and water refilling stations in Mandaue City will soon be required to have a generator set.

This is after the proposed ordinance authored by city councilor Atty. Joel Seno was passed on first reading by the City Council.

Seno said this is done to avoid similar occurrences that happened after super typhoon Odette from happening again.

He said after the typhoon, some gasoline and water refilling stations closed because they do not have generator sets.

As a result, people were lining up at the operational gasoline and water refilling stations attracting crowds and risking the further spread of COVID-19.

Electric lines were cut off during the onslaught of the typhoon last December 16.

“To avoid long ques….we found ourselves very helpless during that time because there were only very few gasoline and water refilling stations ang ni operate because of no power. Dili nata ganahan mahitabo pa to,” said Seno.

Charis Ybañez, a cashier of a water refilling station in Barangay Centro said they were closed for about two weeks after the typhoon because there was no electricity and a generator set. He said the owner then decided to buy a generator set but just a few days after, the power was back in their area.

Ybañez said the owner then pulled out the generator set.

Seno said if the ordinance will be implemented, these businesses will be given six months to comply. For those who cannot comply, their application and renewal of business permits will be nullified.

He said he is also considering the suggestions of other city councilors to consider other sources of energy like solar among others.

Seno said the proposed ordinance was already forwarded to the Committee on Laws and Ordinances. He said he is already done with his committee reports, the ordinance will then proceed to the second reading. /rcg

